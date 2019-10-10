Castle Rock Season 2 Poster Teases Annie Wilkes’ Hidden Horrors

The upcoming season of Castle Rock on Hulu will feature one of Stephen King‘s most iconic characters, Annie Wilkes, being featured front and center, with the narrative of the season making a number of shocking reveals about her past, as teased in the series’ new poster. Fans familiar with King’s work might remember Wilkes as the antagonist of the novel Misery and its movie adaptation, in which she was played by Kathy Bates, but the new season of the series promises to shed more light on the character, revealing how she became the deranged individual that has intimidated audiences for decades. The second season of Castle Rock debuts on Hulu on October 23rd.

In Season Two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. The poster depicts an ax, made more famous by Jack Torrance in King’s The Shining, while the ominous red glow emanating from the attic of a home hints at secrets in Wilkes’ past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

The first season of the series offered audiences a perplexing experience, as a number of different plot threads interwove to create a complex and multi-layered experience, with memorable King characters mainly existing on the outskirts of the plot. The new season, however, puts its King influences in the center of the story, which includes not just Wilkes from Misery, but also the town of Jerusalem’s Lot from Salem’s Lot.

Castle Rock Season Two will premiere on Hulu on October 23rd.

Are you looking forward to the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!