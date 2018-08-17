Stephen King Points Out the One ‘Castle Rock’ Easter Egg Everyone Is Missing

The Hulu series Castle Rock explores the mysterious events of the fictional Stephen King town in Maine, with multiple references to classic King stories emerging each episode. The author himself took to Twitter to point out that one of the main characters, Molly Strand, shares the name of one of his corgis.

The author joked on Twitter, “Molly in CASTLE ROCK, and Molly, aka the Thing of Evil. Coincidence? I think not.”

King regularly shares photos of his dog, Molly, by referring to her as the “Thing of Evil.”

Despite King pointing out the hilarious connection between Melanie Lynskey’s Molly Strand and his own dog, the author had previously discouraged viewers from trying to hunt for all the King references.

The author warned, “Castle Rock is really good, each episode better than the last. But put all that Easter egg stuff aside and just enjoy it on its own terms. The cast is incandescent and they support a story worth telling.”

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon,while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Throughout King’s massive career, the town of Castle Rock has appeared in both major and minor capacities, with some stories taking place in the town itself while other stories feature passing mentions of the locale. Co-creator Sam Shaw hopes the series will satisfy not only King fanatics but also those unfamiliar with the author.

“Like an all-you-can-eat buffet, we’ve tried to cater to all tastes in this show,” Shaw shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of it is we were Stephen King nerds. We arrived at the material from a place of slightly OCD obsession with some of the works that had meant a lot to us as kids. We’ve tried to construct a story that will be engaging and surprising and a fun ride for viewers who may not even identify themselves as Stephen King fans.”

New episodes of Castle Rock debut on Wednesdays on Hulu.

