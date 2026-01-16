5 Oldest MMORPGs That Are Still Running Today

Of the many types of video games out there, those belonging to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) realm are some of the biggest. Just think of how influential games like World of Warcraft have been in popular culture, and MMORPGs show their strength. There are tons of them, and many have come and gone, leaving their servers dark so nobody can continue to explore their worlds. There are some particularly old ones that many likely believed had gone dark long ago, but are still in operation. These five are among the oldest MMORPGs that are still running as of early 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Ultima Online (1997)

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Ultima Online was first released on September 24, 1997, and it quickly became one of the biggest MMORPGs of its era. The game is set in the Ultima universe and has received eight expansion packs, free content updates, and more, ensuring that it maintains the same level of quality long after its release. In 2007, it received a significant graphical upgrade in the form of a new game engine, and it’s been chugging along ever since. The game is still very much active and online, and you can play it for free on its website here.

4) Tibia (1997)

Image courtesy of CipSoft

Tibia is one of the earliest graphical MMORPGs still active, and it launched on January 7, 1997. The game is a 2D tile-based MMORPG that utilizes text-based elements in an open fantasy world. Gameplay takes a top-down perspective, common during the period of its release, and offers an expansive world for players to explore. Initially, Tibia was much like a Middle-earth-type game, but updates and additional content brought it into a more diverse setting that accommodates multiple fantasy inspirations. You can play Tibia for free on the game’s website here.

3) Meridian 59 (1996)

Image courtesy of The 3DO Company

Meridian 59 was released on December 15, 1995, in early access, with its official commercial release coming on October 7, 1996. The game was the first 3D graphical MMORPG that was ever released, and it’s still online and ripe for exploration. When it was released, Meridian 59 was much like the MMORPGs it inspired, but over the years, it evolved primarily into a PvP-focused fantasy world. It’s very much a sword and sorcery setting that’s full of interesting places to explore that are filled with all manner of monsters. You can hop online and play Meridian 59 for free on the game’s website here.

2) Furcadia (1996)

Image courtesy of Dragon’s Eye Productions, Inc. & Catnip Studios

Furcadia was released on December 16, 1996, and features an expansive fantasy world filled with magical beasts. Much of Furcadia’s gameplay involves exploration and role-playing, and it emphasizes user-created content through a variety of world-building tools. It continues to operate and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running social MMORPG. It’s also one of the oldest games to feature continuous modding, and is updated and maintained by a small army of volunteers who call themselves the Beekin Helpers. Furcadia can be played for free on its website here.

1) Gemstone IV (1988)

Image courtesy of GEnie

While Furcadia is the undisputed champion in terms of the longest-running graphical MMORPG, the game that takes the crown is Gemstone IV. It dropped in April 1988, and unlike every other MMORPG on this list, it lacks a graphical interface. Instead, it’s a text-based online RPG, which some refer to as a MUD, or Multi-user Dungeon. Essentially, Gemstone IV took the lead as the first MMORPG before there was a word or term for it, and it continues to operate to this day. Also, unlike the other games mentioned above, Gemstone IV isn’t always free. You have to pay a monthly subscription fee at several levels, though there’s also a free-to-play model that’s a bit different. You can check it out on the game’s website here.

What’s the oldest MMORPG you’ve played? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!