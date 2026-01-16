Paramount Cancels Nickelodeon Animated Series

Paramount has been making quite a few headlines in recent days, mostly thanks to real-world events that don’t revolve around their biggest franchises. The studio recently merged with Skydance and is attempting to merge with Warner Bros Discovery, but the world of animation is continuing to make headlines. In a recent update from a legendary animation director, it appears that a major animated series has been canceled before it even premieres. With said comic strip figure having a long history in the world of animation, it might throw fans for a loop to learn that the lasagna-eating feline won’t be hitting the screen soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a social media post from animator Bob Camp, the prolific director confirmed that a Garfield animated series had been canceled before it was officially announced. Camp stated, “I’m lucky to have a job on the Patrick Star Show. People are happy but nervous because powers at the top are shaking things up. I just heard that Nick shut down the Garfield series.” While Bob didn’t go into details regarding what animated project he was referring to, it would make sense for Nickelodeon to revisit the world of Garfield. The orange tabby has been a mover and shaker in the comics, television, and movies, making this cancellation all the more surprising.

The Future of Garfield

sony pictures

While a Garfield animated series might not be arriving on Paramount in the near future, the beloved comic strip character does have another outing in the works. Last year, Sony Pictures announced that a sequel to The Garfield Movie was in the works, with Chris Pratt set to return to his titular role. The first film didn’t just see the Guardians of the Galaxy/Super Mario Bros Movie star leading the charge; it brought together quite a few big names to round out its cast. While not confirmed to return, the supporting of the original included Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

To this day, Garfield continues to release new comic strips and a wide range of merchandise that features the titular character, Odie, and Jon taking center stage. For those who want to revisit Garfield’s recent television exploits, “The Adventures of Garfield” ran from 2019 to 2024, although it is currently unavailable to stream on Paramount+. While Camp confirmed that the recent television series is now defunct, we can’t imagine that Garfield will never return to the small screen in the future.

Paramount has been nixing some Nickelodeon classics in recent days, throwing many animation fans for a loop. Earlier this year, Kablam! and Action League Now left the streaming service, with As Told By Ginger doing the same in 2025. Fingers crossed that the other big NickToons that populate Paramount+ remain intact as the future marches on and streaming services continue to change.

What do you think of Garfield’s new series being canceled? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!