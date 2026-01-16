2023 PC Game Now 100% Free on Steam for 48 Hours

A PC game released in 2023 is now 100% free on Steam for roughly the next 48 hours. Steam users interested specifically have until January 18 to claim the PC game for free. It is free to keep once the purchase is complete; however, the download has to happen before this deadline. After this deadline, the PC game will revert to its normal price. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck specifically will be pleased to know that while this PC game is not “Verified” for Steam Deck, it is listed by Valve as “Playable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Steam game is specifically RewindApp’s Initial Drift Online, an online racing game with MMO elements where players get behind the wheel of street cars, and race Japan’s most legendary mountain passes. And the game is apparently pretty decent.

Steam User Reviews for New Free Game

To date, Initial Drift Online has 792 user reviews, which is a decent number of user reviews. In other words, this isn’t just some random shovelware game. This is a game that people have actually played. And it has a 79% approval rating, which is a solid rating, and is actually lower than it should be. Because it is currently being lowered by user reviews since the game went free. During this period, it only has a 58% approval rating. And this is common. When Steam games are given away for free, their user review scores usually dip. You may assume it would be the opposite, but it rarely ever is.

Play video

“If you grew up watching Initial D, shifting imaginary gears at 4 AM while ‘Eurobeat’ blasted in your headphones, or binge watching those grainy, low-res Japanese touge videos on YouTube; man, Initial Drift Online is your straight ticket back home,” reads one of these user reviews.

It should be noted that some of the negative user reviews specifically cite server issues, which sound like the product of server overload. This is presumably due to the influx of new players since it was made free. That said, there are other user reviews from the same time period that don’t mention any such issue, so while common enough for multiple users to report the problem, it is apparently not overly common.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.