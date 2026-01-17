Square Enix RPG Free for a Limited Time

A Square Enix game, a cyberpunk RPG from 10 years ago, is currently free, for some, for a limited time. And despite it being a decade old, the game in question is actually the latest installment in the now dormant, but classic series that dates all the way back to 2000, and is actually one of the all-time great RPG series in gaming, and one of the great pieces of cyberpunk fiction in gaming as well. The catch is that the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is needed. And like most free games given away via Prime Gaming, free codes are limited to PC. The RPG is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but there are no codes for this version of the game.

Those who meet the requirements above have until February 2 to claim Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for free. In other words, RPG fans have 16 days to claim the PC game, which normally costs $29.99, for free. Once claimed, the game is free to keep perpetually. Unlike similar offers with Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, an active subscription is not required to retain the free download once it is claimed.

One of 2026’s Best RPGs

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the fourth game in the larger Deus Ex series, and the direct sequel to 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution, which itself served as a reboot for the cyberpunk franchise. Upon release, it earned an 83 on Metacritic, a solid score but down from the 90 its predecessor registered. Still, 83 is a solid score, and it sold several million copies, so it is unclear why a follow-up has never been made, but it has never been made. Notably, the game was also nominated for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards.

Play video

Those who decide to check out this Square Enix game now that it is available for free should expect to sink roughly 30 hours into the game to beat it. However, completionists will need more like 50 hours with the RPG. And while the series may be on ice, and while it looks like that is not going to change, it is still worth checking this one out, especially if you like cyberpunk fiction.

