2026 Already Has Its Best Action Game As A PlayStation Exclusive

2026 is already shaping up to have plenty of fascinating games, but one exclusive for PlayStation has significantly more hype built around it than others. For fans of action titles, such as Devil May Cry or Black Myth: Wukong, this game pushes the boundaries of what the genre has created before it. At least from the gameplay trailers shown, players will have stylish and challenging hack-and-slash combat at their fingertips later this year.

Action games have had a rough few years, with little to no meaningful announcements beyond Black Myth: Wukong releasing in 2024. No Devil May Cry news and the lackluster Bayonetta 3 were thankfully saved somewhat by Ninja Gaiden 4, which came out toward the end of last year. The newest Ninja Gaiden wasn’t without its flaws, though, so fans are hoping 2026’s biggest action game hits the mark in all categories.

Phantom Blade Zero Promises Fluid & Stylish Battles In 2026

Image Courtesy of S-Game Publishing

Phantom Blade Zero releases on September 8, 2026, creating a fusion of Unreal Engine 5 action with storytelling reminiscent of Wuxia, a genre of Chinese fiction that has often been depicted in different media. This genre showcases warriors of ancient China pulling off superhuman feats while they fight, from acrobatic movements to absurd mastery of different weapons. From the trailers released for this game thus far, it seems to deliver on this premise with flying colors.

Fantasy and folk horror combine into a dangerous journey for protagonist Soul, a lone wolf who must fight all manner of warriors and monsters along their path. The world of Phantom Blade Zero offers a blend of traditional combat with slightly advanced machinery, almost acting giving players similar technology to the trick weapons in Bloodborne. Fluid gameplay powered by Unreal Engine 5 creates the “kungfupunk” described by this game’s developers, attempting to craft agile strikes and stances that represent Hong Kong’s golden age of martial arts cinema.

Each movement of Soul’s seems highly responsive, with his attacks and martial arts giving players a number of actions to do at any moment. The visuals of Phantom Blade Zero are also stellar, with environments setting the stage for an epic adventure. The graphics of this game also extend to its impressive array of hit effects and supernatural powers, which players can see for both Soul and the many bosses he’ll inevitably encounter.

Courtesy of S-Game Publishing

Although it also comes to Steam this year, Phantom Blade Zero is mainly being released as a PS5 exclusive, giving console players only one platform to play it on. This marks one of the rare titles launched specifically with the PS5 in mind, similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man or the Norse God of War games. Given the Unreal Engine 5 qualities to the game, it’s no surprise it was designed for modern systems.

The biggest draw to Phantom Blade Zero is its Wuxia-inspired combat, which seems to give players tons of creative freedom during combat. Soul is seen to dodge enemy strikes, switch weapons on the fly, and use the movements of his enemies and the environment to his favor. Everything from catching enemy weapons to leaping on the backs of bosses are on the table, suggesting that there will be many different skills you can learn to expand the amount of action you can inject into every scenario.

With such agility and speed present in the fighting, players might be surprised to learn how many RPG mechanics will exist in the game as well. Similar to Dark Souls or Black Myth: Wukong, Phantom Blade Zero offers various playstyles in its combat, giving players ways to express themselves as they fight. Heavy strikes for massive damage, elusive death by a thousand cuts, or some hybrid form of fighting could all be viable ways to overcome the challenges Soul will face.

Phantom Blade Zero’s Deeper Systems Mimic Other Great Action Inspirations

Image courtesy of Capcom

One of the most exciting aspects of Phantom Blade Zero is how deep the combat truly goes, with Soul having access to over 30 weapons to wield throughout his adventure. Each of these weapons may have their own playstyle, similar to the deep combat found in Devil Arms in the Devil May Cry series. Furthermore, much like Black Myth: Wukong, you can steal the techniques of your enemies as “Phantom Blades,” mixing and matching them into a build you can unleash in future fights.

Playable demos of Phantom Blade Zero have shown the combat to have similarities to other iconic series, such as Batman: Arkham City or Arkham Knight. Soul’s ability to counter incoming strikes and perform stylish finishers is somewhat like Marvel’s Spider-Man as well, bringing a superhuman quality to what you can do. Defeating bosses to gain their Phantom Blades takes a classic RPG approach too, almost resembling a Mega Man game in how it is structured.

Each of the inspirations for this action game are incredibly promising, with its cinema roots perhaps making more of an impact than other combat-focused titles like The First Berserker: Khazan was able to generate. With over one million players having wishlisted Phantom Blade Zero already, both PC and PlayStation players some great action to look forward to in 2026.

Are you excited for Phantom Blade Zero?