How to Watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for Halloween

No Halloween season is complete without watching the iconic Peanuts special It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and with only a week to go before Halloween commences, fans are looking to track down the special in time for October 31st. In the years since Apple TV+ acquired the rights to the Peanuts library of specials, Great Pumpkin has sporadically aired on PBS, though this year it did not have a TV broadcast. Currently, only Apple TV+ subscribers can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, as it was only made available for non-subscribers October 21st through October 22nd, though you can get a free seven-day trial to the streamer if you want to revisit It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Other holiday Peanuts specials, like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, are also available on the service.

Apple TV+ isn't just home to the classic Peanuts specials, as it has been delivering audiences new content in recent years. The Snoopy Show has earned three seasons, which includes a previously released holiday special and a new holiday special coming in December, while the streamer has also developed Snoopy Presents specials, such as Lucy's School, For Auld Lang Syne, and One-of-a-Kind Marcie.

Even with the excitement for the franchise, with fans having previously been given iconic adventures focusing on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, Craig Schulz, son of series creator Charles Schulz, previously cast doubt on ever getting new specials that cover similar territory.

"In all those cases, it's led to extensive conversations between myself, my son, our group here in Santa Rosa, which consists of over 20 people, and what we think is right or wrong," Schulz previously shared with ComicBook.com about delivering new specials honoring Halloween or Christmas. "And we have had ideas for a Christmas special, but the three biggies -- Christmas, Pumpkin, and Thanksgiving -- are so sacrosanct, we just won't touch anything near that. But we weren't afraid to go on the edges, so we thought about that. But we like the road we're going down right now rather than just trying to play off something like that. So we'll see where it ends up."

He continued, "New Year's is a good example. We did [Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne], which is a play on New Year's. And New Year's had been done probably at least twice in the past, in the animation specials. So it was a different take on that, and I think it added a lot of emotion that maybe the original one didn't necessarily have. It was a good story, but I think we tried to bring emotion to it, and that's what my son Brian just really, really hammers home. If there's not emotion, let's not do it. And he just drives it on every single line, basically, which is good."

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is now streaming on Apple TV+.

