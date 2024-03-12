Chucky Season 3 Part 2 First-Look Photos Released

Chucky fans have been waiting months to get updates on the delightfully devilish killer doll, and with the rest of Season 3 of the series set to arrive in just under a month, SYFY has released a first look at the all-new episodes that fans can look forward to. These new images show off the ravages of time that Chucky has been subjected to, while also offering looks at other beloved figures from the series that will be featured in the final episodes of Season 3. Chucky Season 3, Part 2 is set to premiere on USA and SYFY on April 10th.

The new season of the series is described, "In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for 'Jennifer Tilly's' murderous rampage last season."

Scroll down to see the first-look photos from the upcoming episodes.