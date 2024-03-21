Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Released

You just can't keep a Good Guy down, as proven in an all-new trailer for Chucky Season 3, Part 2, which premieres on SYFY and USA next month. The killer doll Chucky was introduced to audiences back in 1988 and more than three decades later, the Child's Play franchise has unveiled unsettling adventures in a variety of formats, with this Chucky TV series arguably making the character more popular than ever. Season 3 was disrupted by last year's writers' and actors' strikes, but now a new trailer teases the terror in store for audiences when the rest of this season returns. You can check out the trailer for Chucky Season 3, Part 2 below before it premieres on SYFY and USA on April 10th.

The new season of the series is described, "In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for 'Jennifer Tilly's' murderous rampage last season."

Chucky is one of many series that had to be put on hiatus due to the strikes, with some finding more organic stopping points than others. While fans were understandably disappointed that they had to wait nearly six months for the series to return, creator Don Mancini previously confirmed that the plans he had for Season 3 allowed for a more genuine delay in the storyline.

"Once we saw that the strike was coming, we put all of our resources and time into finishing the first four," Mancini confirmed to ComicBook.com back in 2023. "We really have almost finished five and six as well. But we literally [have] just like a day left to finish five and six. And then a few more weeks to do seven and eight. But we do have pieces of seven and eight already shot, as well. So, when [the strike] happened, Universal said, 'Okay, well, this is what we can do.' And fortuitously enough, the end of Episode 4 really did lend itself [to a hiatus], and that was just coincidence, because that was always what was going to happen at the end of Episode 4. And we knew that since that was the Halloween episode, as we do every year, we try to make the Halloween episode a little bit special. So it functions as a good cliffhanger because no one has ever seen Chucky with this particular dilemma before."

Chucky Season 3, Part 2 premieres on SYFY and USA on April 10th.

