Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry Up For ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

The Child’s Play reboot may be adding two more actors to its cast.

According to Collider, Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry are negotiating to star in the horror movie reboot. Plaza is reportedly in talks to play a mother in the film, likely the mother of main character Andy, while Henry is negotiating to play a detective.

Plaza is best known to comic book fans as Lenny in FX’s X-Men series Legion. Her breakout role was playing April in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Her other film appearances including a starring role in Ingrid Goes West and roles in Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Mystery Team.

Henry is a two-time Emmy nominee. He’s appearing in several movies this year, including Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, Hotel Artemis, and White Boy Rick. He also voices Miles Morales’ father in the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Child’s Play reboot is being directed by Lars Kievberg from a script by Tyler Burton Smith. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are producing. Aaron Schmidt is executive producer.

The Child’s Play reboot will reportedly make some changes to the original franchise’s formula. Rather than leaning into a possession angle to explain Chucky’s murderous intent, the new reboot is rumored to rely more on technological explanations. The lethal doll is supposedly created after a Chinese factory worker removes its pre-programmed limitations on violence form a Buddy doll and then commits suicide.

The film’s main character, Andy, is described as “clever and quirky. Socially awkward but in an endearing way. He also has a clunky old hearing aid in his ear.” His mother, Karen, is said to be “a bit of a mess but loves her son very much. She lives in a small apartment and has a job at a superstore that sells Buddy dolls. By chance, she takes home the dysfunctional Buddy doll before it is returned to the factory, as she can’t afford a birthday gift for her son.”

