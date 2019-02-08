‘Child’s Play’ Franchise Star Says She’s Going to “Sit Out” New Reboot

A reboot of Child’s Play is landing in theaters next year, despite original writer Don Mancini continuing to elaborate on the franchise he kicked off in 1988. Mancini isn’t the only one disappointed with the new remake, as star Jennifer Tilly, who debuted in Bride of Chucky, took to Twitter to knock the remake.

New “Chucky” movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky pic.twitter.com/OcILcYLfXe — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2019

The actress shared a photo of herself with her on-screen likeness, “Tiffany,” while noting, “New ‘Chucky’ movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky.”

Tilly debuted first appeared in Bride of Chucky, which brought the Child’s Play franchise back from the dead. The film leaned even further into the comedic elements of the premise of a killer doll, with Tilly’s character giving the murderer Chucky the perfect foil. The actress reprised her role in Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, confirming that her presence brought a new and effective perspective to the series.

Mancini himself detailed his frustrations about a reboot that is taking advantage of the name more than the actual mythology last year on the Post Mortem Podcast.

“MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they’re rebooting that,” Mancini pointed out. “They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you, because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt. Ya know, I had just done two movies… forgive me if I sound defensive, [they] were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn’t get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f-cking decades.”

Mancini is next developing a Child’s Play TV series for SYFY, though he still knows the theatrical reboot is sure to confuse viewers.

“So when someone says, ‘Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film’… it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our approval. Which I strenuously denied them,” Mancini admitted. “I hesitate to say too much about it because I don’t want to sound like I’m belly-aching too much. But the producers of that movie are the producers of IT. How would they feel if there was some legal loophole that allowed David Kirschner and I to swoop in and make our own IT movie with our own version of Pennywise and say, ‘Hey guys, we would love to put your names on it,’? I imagine they wouldn’t like it. That’s how I feel.”

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 20th.

