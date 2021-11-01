Seth Green Becomes Chucky for Haunting Halloween Costume

Josie and the Pussycats star Seth Green and his wife, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. star Clare Grant, found the perfect Halloween duo costume last night when they shared a shot of themselves as Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise, and Tiffany (the titular Bride of Chucky), characters who have had quite a resurgence in 2021 with the release of Chucky, the new series on USA Network. The costumes come complete with the scarring that Chucky sported in the later Child’s Play movies, giving them the opportunity to recreate some of the shots from the films that saw Chucky and Tiffany together.

The duo are unsurprisingly one of the more entertaining celebrity couples out there, considering that Grant has been a part of Robot Chicken (which Green co-created) before and has some solid comedy chops in her acting. Green, for his part, might not have Chucky’s sneer down, but certainly projects a pretty great vacant “living doll” face.

You can see the look below.

Gotta love the perfectly posed Halloween photo, complete with spooky lighting and a fog machine. Let’s hope this opens up a chance to see Green cameo in Chucky down the line!

Speaking of Chucky and cosplay, a fun anecdote that surfaced recently was that apparently there was a plan at one point to include a little Casper “cameo,” a gag that would have been really great considering series star Devon Sawa actually appeared in the Casper movie years ago.

“Fun fact: before the Hello Kitty mask you see Chucky wearing in the scene of him out trick or treating, they pushed to clear a Casper mask,” Sawa said recently. “But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out. Would’ve been cool though.”

The official synopsis for the Chucky TV series reads, “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network. The first episode dropped on October 12, and we’re still waiting to find out what the chances are of a second season.