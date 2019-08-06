Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Teases a “Very Fun” Season 3

The ’90s TV series adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch offered audiences a lighthearted exploration of a teen who discovers she comes from a family of witches, delivering all manner of wacky exploits. Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, on the other hand, has explored a much more macabre interpretation of the concept, filled with monsters, demons, and even Satan himself. This isn’t to say that there aren’t still moments of levity in the new season, but it maintains a much darker tone than previous iterations of the character. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently confirmed that the now-filming third season will continue the unique blend of tones, making for a season that manages to visit Hell and is also “very fun.”

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to TheWrap at a Television Critics Association press event. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

While the first season of the series saw Sabrina enamored with Harvey, Season Two saw a romance develop between she and Nick, with the season finale presenting some serious peril to the latter. Aguirre-Sacasa teased that, while Sabrina is devoted to Nick, Harvey could present some interesting challenges in the upcoming adventures.

“It’s funny, I love both those guys,” Aguirre-Sacasa noted of the actors. “I love Gavin [Leatherwood] and I love Ross [Lynch]. I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable.”

The first season of the series debuted last October, while the second season premiered earlier this spring. Sadly, fans who are looking forward to the new episodes might have a longer wait than expected, with the creator hinting that Season Three won’t be finished in time for an October release.

“I don’t actually know,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted of its release date. “I don’t think we’d be ready for Halloween. I have no idea, not a clue.”

Aguirre-Sacasa keeps himself busy, as he’s not only the showrunner for Sabrina but also for The CW’s Riverdale. As far as the possibility of a crossover event, he is keeping coy.

“Listen, I’m so open for it and it feels like we have conversations about it all the time,” the producer confessed. “I still would love for it to happen.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

