Though not especially common in the genre, the horror movie franchise crossover is something that fans love to think about and watch, even if the results are mixed. 2003’s Freddy vs Jason was a years in the making concept that had horror hounds salivating, leading to other crossovers like Alien vs Predator on the big screen, Puppet Master vs Demonic Toys, and even ). On the sidelines for all that fun is Michael Myers of Halloween but you shouldn’t expect to see him face off against another famous killer.

Speaking in an interview with CBR, Senior Vice President of Trancas International Films Ryan Freimann (the company that owns the rights to the Halloween franchise), producer on 2018’s Halloween and the upcoming Halloween Kills, opened up about this prospect, swiftly shooting down the idea. When asked about how the franchise is able to keep its still separated from its contemporaries, he replied:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We always run into that because you always want to have Freddy (Krueger) and Jason (Voorhees) and then Leatherface has kind of crept into there on the Mount Rushmore of those guys. I still like to think that Michael being the first is the best and I think each has their own (appeal). Freddy definitely has his silliness and is interesting. I’ve never truly been a Jason fan but I find merit in all of them. We partner with Universal in their horror parks on the Titans of Terror where all four of them are represented but we try to really keep them on their own so I don’t think you’ll see a Michael vs. Jason or Michael vs. Freddy on the docket for the future.”

What’s worth pointing out however is that at one point a crossover between Halloween and another horror franchise was in the cards.

Back when Dimension Films still controlled the rights to the Halloween franchise, owners Bob and Harvey Weinstein also owned the rights to the Hellraiser feature films. Following the success of Freddy vs Jason, which was #1 at the box office two weekends in a row and grossed over $100 million globally, Dimension conceived of a Halloween/Hellraiser crossover event, one in which they were eager to recruit the creators of both franchises, John Carpenter and Clive Barker.

“I remember getting quite excited at the prospect of it,” Hellraiser franchise star Doug Bradley previously revealed to Den of Geek about the failed crossover. “Clive said that the versus bit, the Michael Myers vs Pinhead bit was a bit beside the point – it was a bit boring given that Michael doesn’t speak, which makes him a disappointment to Pinhead. Clive wasn’t interested in a mano-a-mano confrontation. He was interested in finding the places where the Hellraiser and Halloween landscapes might have crossed over. The first Halloween works like a classic vampire movie with Michael as Dracula and Dr. Loomis as Van Helsing.”

He continued, “Dr. Loomis spends a lot of the film warning people they don’t know what they are dealing with. It gave Michael this supernatural, mysterious element that made him so powerful. There was a suggestion he was something not human and Clive felt there was a way in there. Clive saw him as a sadomasochistic sexual pervert and serial killer which would be enough to pique Pinhead’s interest.”

As we know, that didn’t happen, and now it seems like a crossover never will.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.