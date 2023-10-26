Chucky Season 3 Confirms Brad Dourif Will Appear in New Episodes

Chucky season 3 went out with a bang last night, airing the fourth episode of the season and officially going on hiatus for the time being. The latest episode of Chucky ended with a big revelation, confirming that Chucky is still out of favor with voodoo god Damballa and as a result Chucky is not only aging...but dying. A new promo for the remaining episodes of Chucky season 3 has now been released by NBCUniversal, revealing not only new footage of Chucky and his advanced aging but one major surprise: Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif will be making an actual appearance on screen in Chucky season 3.

Brad Dourif has provided the voice of Chucky for the entirety of the long-running horror franchise (excluding the 2019 feature film reboot which isn't canon with the rest of the movies), though he's only appeared on camera a few times. It all started with the 1988 Child's Play wherein Brad Dourif played Charles Lee Ray in the opening scene and then just voiced Chucky for the rest of the film. After this Dourif would reprise the role, lending just his voice to the films, for Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, and Seed of Chucky. The 2013 sequel Curse of Chucky not only brought Brad Dourif back to voice Chucky, but to appear on screen in a flashback sequence.

Since then Brad Dourif has continued to voice Chucky (and his variants) in Cult of Chucky and all three seasons of the Chucky TV series. The latest promo for Chucky season 3 confirms that Dourif will once again appear on camera in Chucky, marking just the third time in the entire franchise that he will do. It's unclear exactly what role Brad Dourif will have in Chucky season 3, or if it will just be a cameo as well.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 Release Date

ComicBook.com previously caught up with Chucky creator Don Mancini to talk about the new episodes of Chucky, wherein he confirmed the progress on the remaining four episodes of Chucky season 3. Filming was mostly completed for Chucky season 3 episodes 5 & 6, and pieces of Chucky season 3 episodes 7 & * were also shot. Production on the Chucky series continued during the start of the WGA Strike and began working up until the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down filming. As a result of the strike, the series worked towards completing the first four episodes to have ready for this year

"Universal basically told us, 'Look, Chucky has such a presence for NBC this fall because of the mazes at the parks,' and all that. So they really wanted something to air during Halloween season," Mancini revealed about the split season of Chucky. "So, when (the strike) happened, Universal said 'Okay, well, this is what we can do.' And fortuitously enough, the end of episode 4 really did lend itself (to a hiatus), and that was just coincidence, because that was always what was going to happen at the end of episode 4. And we knew that since that was the Halloween episode, as we do every year, we try to make the Halloween episode a little bit special. So it functions as a good cliffhanger because no one has ever seen Chucky in this with this particular dilemma before."

There is no official word on when the next four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be released, only once the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded can production resume on Chucky, with filming then set to begin on the final episodes. The wait for Chucky season 3 episodes will continue even after that point though as post-production will need to take place for the episodes before they can air.

(H/T Bloody Disgusting)