Chucky Season 3 May Bring Back More Legacy Characters, "There Are Potentials On Deck"

Last week it was confirmed that the hit horror series Chucky had been renewed for a third season, giving fans a big sigh of relief after the second season ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger. The Chucky fandom won't get a hint of what's coming in the new season until production gets started in the coming months, and the new episodes won't premiere until the fall, but a tease of what's on the horizon has already arrived. Franchise creator and series showrunner Don Mancini teased in an interview with USA Insider that even more legacy characters could appear in the next batch of episodes.

Chucky as a franchise, let alone a TV show, has routinely brought back key characters from throughout the franchise. Season 2 of the show even had what was essentially their Avengers: Endgame moment, uniting characters that had never met and who had appeared across the franchise's 30 years. As for MORE characters from the series returning, Mancini added: "There are others, there are potentials on deck. Stay tuned."

In addition to the new characters that were introduced in the series, Chucky as a show has brought back original survivors Andy, Kyle, plus Nica Pierce, and Chucky's "Bride" Tiffany, and his children Glen and Glenda. Which leads us to ask...who is left? One big one that could return is Ronald Tyler the young boy from Child's Play 3 played by Jeremy Sylvers, who survived an attempt by Chucky to swap bodies with him, and befriended Andy along the way. Both Katherine Heigl's Jade and Nick Stabile's Jesse also made it out of Bride of Chucky alive too, meaning they could very well come back too. There's also Andy's mother, Karen Barclay, and her husband, Detective Mike Norris from the first movie. In short...yeah, there's still characters that could return.

"I feel incredibly excited and grateful," Mancini added. "I mean, as a lifelong horror fan, it was a dream to create a character, a horror character, that would be embraced to the extent that [Chucky] has. So it thrills me. The older I get, the more grateful I feel about it and the more I know how lucky I am to be in that position... of still being able to steer the character is lucky, you know? So I don't take it for granted. I'm as big a fan of 'Chucky' as anyone and as big a Brad Dourif fan, as big a Jennifer Tilley fan, it's fun for me to be able to help create this material for them to keep doing their thing."

Look for Chucky season 3 to premiere this fall on SYFY and USA Network.