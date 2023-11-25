Chucky Season 3 Resumes Filming

Chucky has resumed production on the remaining episodes of season 3. Series creator Don Mancini took to social media to reveal that Chucky season 3 has gotten back in front of cameras and has picked up where they left off. Mancini revealed the news on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a set photo of him with the young stars of the series. "BACK AT IT #CHUCKY," wrote Mancini in the post, which you can see below. The first four episodes of Chucky season 3 aired on USA Network and SYFY back in October, with a teaser premiering for the remaining four episodes of the season.

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Mancini revealed that the decision to split Chucky season 3 was a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike shutting down production before they could finish all eight episodes. The Chucky creator confirmed that before they had to stop the series they filmed most of episode 3.05 and some of episode 3.06, but would need to finish both of those episodes and film the final two of Chucky season 3 before the season would be totally completed.

"Once we saw that the strike was coming, we sort of like put all of our resources and time into finishing the first four," Mancini confirmed. "We really have almost finished five and six as well. But we like literally just like a day left to finish five and six. And then a few more weeks to do seven and eight. But we do have pieces of seven and eight already shot as well. So, when (the strike) happened, Universal said 'Okay, well, this is what we can do.' And fortuitously enough, the end of episode 4 really did lend itself (to a hiatus), and that was just coincidence, because that was always what was going to happen at the end of episode 4. And we knew that since that was the Halloween episode, as we do every year, we try to make the Halloween episode a little bit special. So it functions as a good cliffhanger because no one has ever seen Chucky in this with this particular dilemma before."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

There is no official word on when the next four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be released, and as we know production was nearly finished on episodes 5 & 6. As a result, only once the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded can production resume on Chucky, with filming then set to begin on the final episodes. The wait for Chucky season 3 episodes will continue even after that point though as post-production will need to take place for the episodes before they can air.