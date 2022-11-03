Chucky's Latest Jennifer Tilly Twist Goes Back Almost 20 Years

Spoilers follow for Chucky, and there are a lot of them! Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly has been linked to the Chucky franchise ever since appearing as Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, but later making an even bigger mark on it all by appearing as herself in Seed of Chucky. Ever since the actress has pulled double duty, acting as Tiffany (who has taken over Jennifer Tilly's body) and voicing Tiffany the doll, but the latest episode of the series put things into perspective on the show in a major way and even gave Tilly yet another part on the show.

After the fallout of last week's episode and the escape of Nica Pierce, Tiffany (As Tilly) is in the dumps and unsure about what to do after her plans have been foiled. When confronted by Tilly's sister Meg, still present from the big birthday party, tries to reminisce with her sister about things from their past, only for Tiffany to not know the details (since she's not Jennifer Tilly). In a moment of desperation she retreats into one of her many private rooms and pulls a sheet off a giant bird cage to reveal...a Tiffany doll, one possessed by the actual Jennifer Tilly!

What this scene reveals is that in the nearly twenty years since Seed of Chucky while Tiffany was running around in the body of Jennifer Tilly that Jennifer Tilly was stuck in the Tiffany doll from the film. The doll reveals that she's been kept inside the cage so Tiffany can continue to live her best life style, winning her money on online poker, answering her own fan mail, and even providing the voice for her character Bonnie on Family Guy; all while trapped inside a doll body, and she's been there for almost two decades.

When Tiffany demands Jennifer tell her details of her past so she can keep the act up with Meg, she gets tricked into reciting the plot of The Blues Brothers, making Meg suspicious enough to find out the truth. Jennifer Tilly (inside the doll) pleads with her sister for help, only for Tiffany to kill her.

Tiffany explains the circumstances of, well, everything, to Glen who is still hanging around. She apologizes for being a bad mom and pretending to be someone she's not, prompting her to reveal to Glen their former doll body, unseen in the series since Seed of Chucky. Now knowing the truth, Glen says they need to show this to Glenda, hoping it can bring answers to both of them. To cover their tracks, Tiffany and Glen set her house on fire and take off, driving away with Jennifer Tilly (still stuck in the doll) tucked in the back seat along with Glen's doll body.

Where can I watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the new episodes of Chucky season 2 is with a cable subscription, the series airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains. Chucky season 2 could very well make the same move after it wraps up its new episodes but that hasn't yet been confirmed.