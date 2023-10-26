Chucky Season 3 Ends on Major Cliffhanger Before Its Hiatus

Chucky season 3 spoilers follow! The Chucky franchise has been no stranger to killing the titular doll, but Chucky season 3 may have just put Chucky on the path toward dying for real. A large part of the plot for Chucky season 3 has been about Chucky trying to regain favor with Damballa, the voodoo god that has given him his powers since 1988's Child's Play, as a result of season 2's exorcism by a Catholic priest Chucky is not only losing his powers but has started to age. A previous episode revealed that not only is Chucky's hair falling out but little crow's feet are appearing on his little Good Guy doll face, and now, to make it worse, Chucky is dying.

Chucky season 3 episode 4, essentially the mid-season finale of Chucky's latest season, ends with what will no doubt become an iconic line by Chucky. Despite killing a slew of people at The White House in an attempt to regain the trust and power of Damballa, Chucky realizes that it still hasn't been enough. While staring into a mirror he pulls down his Phantom of the Opera mask to reveal not only his fully thinning hair but his face, now that of a little old man. Chucky punches the glass and cries out to Damballa, still uncertain why he's being forsaken.

Henry enters the room and notices what's happening, and still believing that Chucky is his little brother Joseph reincarnated, he asks if he's okay, if he's sick again. This prompts Chucky to deliver maybe the best line of the season, "I'm f--king dying!" Cut to black, credits, and no more new episodes until 2024.

Chucky variants have been a thing for decades now, with Bride of Chucky giving the world the stitched-up version of Chucky that has become a staple for years. 2017's Cult of Chucky expanded these horizons in a big way, revealing Chucky had split his soul among a few different Good Guy dolls, all with their own unique look. Even season 2 of Chucky brought us more including Good Chucky, Hulk Chucky, Colonial Chucky, and others. Chucky season 3 however has just brought us the wildest Chucky variant yet: Old, dying Chucky.

Is Chucky really dying in season 3?

Fans of the Chucky franchise, like Chucky himself just did, should take a long look at themselves in the mirror with this question. How many times now have you seen Chucky die? The ending of every movie in the series, from Child's Play (1988) to Cult of Chucky, and even some episodes of the TV show, have wrapped up with Chucky dying. Exploded by an air compressor, chopped up by a giant fan, or even just plain shot in the chest, nothing can stop Chucky. He'll come back. He always comes back.

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock. So starting on Thursday, October 26th, the first four episodes of Chucky season 3 will be streaming on Peacock as well, along with the first two seasons.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

The cast for Chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.