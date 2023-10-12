Chucky Season 3 Teases a Major Death

Chucky season 3 just premiered its second episode tonight and with it a promo for next week as well. The next episode of Chucky, titled "Jennifer's Body," looks to be flashing back to the immediate aftermath of the Chucky season 2 finale. Not only that but it teases the return of a fan favorite character, and their potential death, Alex Vincent's Andy Barclay. "I think it's time we paid some of my old friends a little visit," Chucky says in the teaser right before footage is shown of him stabbing Andy in the neck with a syringe. The Chucky season 3 episode 3 teaser concludes with Andy tied to a bed and Chucky sitting on his chest, a knife pointed directly at his face.

Alex Vincent originally played the role of Andy Barclay way back in 1988's Child's Play when he was just seven-years-old. He would return to play Andy once again in Child's Play 2 but then would stay on the sidelines, only returning for a post-credit scene in Curse of Chucky over twenty years later. Vincent would then go on to play a bigger role in 2017's Cult of Chucky, playing an adult Andy still on the revenge path against Chucky. When the Chucky TV series premiered later he would become a recurring star, appearing in seven episodes in the show's first two seasons.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. Like previous seasons, Chucky season 3 is eight episodes in total, but only four of them will air this year, so only two are left in 2023. The final four episodes of Chucky season 3 will premiere in 2024, with no specific timeframe revealed yet.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

The cast for chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.