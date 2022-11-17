Chucky Just Had Its Avengers: Endgame Moment, And Concluded A 30 Year Story

Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky, season two, episode 7, was basically the Avengers: Endgame of the entire franchise, bringing together every dangling plot thread and character that has survived the killer doll's reign of terror over the past three decades. As fans watching the series know, several familiar faces have been popping up throughout the show's run including Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay from Child's Play 1, Christine Elise as Kyle from Child's Play 2, plus Fiona Dourif from Curse/Cult of Chucky. Take all that, add the new characters from the first two seasons of the TV series, plus Lachlan Watson as Chucky's kids Glen/Glenda, and you have yourself a stacked roster of horror survivors; and this week they finally all shared a scene.

The Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord has been the main setting for season two of the series, and all of the other plot points converged there in Chucky episode 2.07. Jake, Devon, and Lexy, along with Good Chucky, make up one part of Chucky's "Avengers" moment, as Good Chucky is the final Good Guy Doll and meant to be a vessel for "Chucky Prime," the version of Brad Dourif's serial killer that shares a body with Fiona's Nice Pierce. On the flip side of that you also have Andy, having survived the explosive truck crash in the first episode, and Kyle, who brought Glenda and Nica to Chucky's old stomping grounds.

The episode is structured around each of the character's confessions ahead of the exorcism of Good Chucky, offering viewers unique insight into each of them, while also giving them all ample time to interact together. Andy and Christine are reunited for the first time since season one, plus Andy finally gets the chance to meet Nica for the first time ever. All of that combined with the presence of Glenda, and the fact that "Chucky Prime" (aka the very first, original Charles Lee Ray) is getting put back inside a good guy doll.

All of these franchise characters sharing a scene together is one thing for fans to enjoy but the ending of the episode, which seemingly implies that Andy and Kyle's story has finally come to an end makes it all that much sweeter. After Chucky Prime is put back inside the Good Guy Doll, Dr. Mixter runs away with him, causing Andy to chase them and eventually fire a gun at Chucky, killing him.

The nightmare seems over, finally, really over, with Andy and Kyle briefly talking about their future and the future of the kids in front of them. "I haven't thought about my future since the first grade," Andy says. "Lucky for you, you have the rest of your life to figure it out," Kyle replies. As the pair walk out of Incarnate Lord, the series flashes back to the ending of Child's Play 2, as the yougn Andy and Kyle exit the Good Guy Doll factory together. "Where are we going?" the young character says. "Andy, I have no idea," she replies. Their story finally comes full circle and seemingly complete.

That is until we see the last scene of the episode, with Dr. Mixter driving away in her car. We first flash to her confession with Devon Sawa's Father Bryce, where she promsies to "Unleash chucky on the world all over again," only to return to her back in the car when she laughs a very familiar laugh...

Where to watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the new episodes of Chucky season 2 is with a cable subscription, the series airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains. Chucky season 2 could very well make the same move after it wraps up its new episodes but that hasn't yet been confirmed.