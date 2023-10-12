Chucky Season 3 Just Delivered the Show's Most Tragic Death

Chucky season 3 spoilers follow! We're just two episodes into Chucky season 3 and the horror series has already found a way to break our hearts. After last week's episode when Chucky killed a Secret Service agent, the killer doll's reign of terror in The White House was off to a gruesome start. In this week's episode of Chucky he kills again, naturally, first killing the President's Secretary (by chopping off her head with a letter opener), but then his second kill of the episode (his third in The White House) comes later and it's heartbreaking.

With the main trio of kids from the Chucky series, Jake, Devon, and Lexi, having realized that Chucky is in The White House they formulate a plan to get inside and stop him...again. The crux of this plan is befriending the President's oldest son Grant under the guise of helping Lexi find her sister, to help them accomplish this, their guardian Ms. Fairchild takes a meeting at The White House to meet with the First Lady to reassure her that these kids are good kids. While waiting in The White House for Mrs. Collins to return, Ms. Fairchild stares up at a photo of Edith Roosevelt, First Lady to President Theodore Roosevelt, a woman noted for her devotion to her children, making the allusion between the two here very clear. Which is what makes Chucky's next move so horrifiying.

From behind Ms. Fairchild, Chucky wraps an American flag around her head. Standing on her shoulders he pulls it hard and begins to suffocate her, taunting her with the line: "I just couldn't resist the thought of making those kids orphans one more time." It's one of the most gruesome deaths in the show not only in how it's shot but the personal touch being levied at the victim by Chucky. With three victims now dead in The White House by his hand, Chucky's plan seems to be coming together. He even taunts Mrs. Collins and Warren Price on the phone with news he's left them another body to clean up.

Naturally, to make matters worse, Chucky taunts Jake, Devon, and Lexi by calling them from her cell phone, revealing not only her death but noting that he's waiting on them to come to The White House and confront him. Chucky even tells them this is going to be their bloodiest Halloween yet. As fans may recall, the previous seasons of Chucky had episodes titled "Halloween" and "Halloween II," well the fourth episode of Chucky season 3 is officially titled "Halloween III: Season of the Witch."

Where can I watch Chucky season 3?

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, with just two more episodes left this year before the show's hiatus begins. New episodes of Chucky season 3 will actually be available to stream the next day after their cable premiere, a major change from the show's first two seasons. Chucky fans that don't have cable can stream Chucky season 3 on Peacock starting on Thursdays after each new episode has premiere. The first two seasons of Chucky can be found on both the Peacock streaming platform, and on Shudder.

When does the next episode of Chucky come out?

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. Like previous seasons, Chucky season 3 is eight episodes in total, but only four of them will air this year, so only two are left in 2023. The final four episodes of Chucky season 3 will premiere in 2024, with no specific timeframe revealed yet.