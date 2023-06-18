Cinderella Getting Horror-Inspired Adaptation Starring Natasha Henstridge

The childhood story-to-horror film pipeline has another entry. A new Cinderella-focused horror film is now filming principal, starring Lauren Staerck and Natasha Henstridge. Called Cinderella's Revenge, the film is currently filming in England, directed by Zombie Spring Breakers' Andy Edwards. According to a description shared by Deadline, the film follows Staerck's Cinderella as she seeks revenge on her wicked stepsisters and stepmother with the help of her fairy godmother played by Henstridge.

"Cinderella is the most famous fairy tale in the world," producer Mark Amin told the trade. "We were able to develop a great horror script that is also a female empowerment story with global appeal."

Joining Staerck and Henstridge are Stephanie Lodge, Beatric Fletcher, Megan Purvis, and Darrell Griggs. Amin is producing the picture with Mark Lester, Cami Winikoff, and Jessica Mathis.

The movie happens to be just the latest in a new trend established in part by Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher released earlier this year. Despite scathing reviews, a sequel for the Pooh film is already in development. Not just that, but Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield hopes to establish an entire cinematic world based on the concept.

"The idea is that we're going to try and imagine they're all in the same world, so we can have crossovers," Frake-Waterfield previously said. "People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh...There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren't tied to Disney. Loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they're the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality."

"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson added. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."