Creepshow Season 3 Gets Official Trailer

The new season of Creepshow is set to premiere on Shudder on September 23rd and to celebrate the upcoming adventures, Shudder has released an official trailer for the upcoming season. This isn't the first official look at the new season, as preview images for Season 3 were unveiled last month, with this first footage of Season 3 sure to send chills down your spine. Like the first two seasons of the series, these new episodes come from a variety of filmmakers and star a number of exciting actors. Check out the Season 3 trailer for Creepshow above before it premieres on Shudder on September 23rd.

Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.

Earlier this year, showrunner Greg Nicotero detailed what had him so excited about the new season.

"For Season 3, the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different," Nicotero pointed out to ComicBook.com. "I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty [Cundieff] direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did Season 2 that came back."

He continued, "There's one episode called 'Queen Bee' that's in the pilot, that's in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it's sort of a Beyonce-type story. 'What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?' It's that fun scenario ... In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it's a movie-lovers bonanza."

Work on Season 2 was so promising, Shudder ordered a third season based solely on how impressed they were with how the production was going.

"I really did have a lot of fun and what ended up happening is, as Season 2 was progressing, the network was watching the cuts. And they're like, 'This sh-t is good. Do you guys have enough scripts to keep going and do another six episodes?'," Nicotero added. "And, like an idiot, I went, 'Yeah, sure. We should just keep going.' Of course, it was much harder to just roll into 12 more stories, because it's six episodes, it's 12 stories."

Season 3 of Creepshow premieres on Shudder on September 23rd, with new episodes being unveiled each Thursday up through Halloween.

Are you looking forward to Season 3? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!