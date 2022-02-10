Shudder’s Creepshow Renewed for Season 4

After a rocky few years due to the pandemic causing complications with production, Shudder’s Creepshow is officially moving forward with a Season 4 on the streaming service, with creator Greg Nicotero helping develop even more tales of terror that aim to capture the spirit of the original 1982 film from director George A. Romero and writer Stephen King, per Deadline. With it still being relatively early in the year, we wouldn’t be surprised if that project is able to return in time for this Halloween, though an official release date for the upcoming season has yet to be confirmed. The first three seasons of the series, as well as multiple Creepshow specials, are now streaming on Shudder.

Creepshow is the hit anthology series from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), based on George A. Romero’s iconic ’80s classic, featuring twisted tales of monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained that live up the franchise’s famous tagline, “the most fun you’ll ever have being scared.”

Given how beloved the original film was, it was somewhat of a gamble for the streaming service to adapt the concept back in 2019, only for that debut season to be one of the most successful original projects Shudder debuted. As the pandemic caused complications for both Seasons 2 and 3, Nicotero and his team were still able to find ways to deliver fans both an animated special and a holiday special, ensuring that fans would still get their fix of humor and horror as they waited for a full season to be unveiled.

While the original film earned a follow-up and would also help inspire Romero to develop the Tales from the Darkside TV series, Nicotero previously admitted the idea of a feature-length reboot would be interesting, but that audiences seem to be interested in the shorter stories the series is delivering.

“In this day and age, we have a society that tends to like to watch short content,” Nicotero shared with ComicBook.com last year of a possible film. “They like the idea of an 18- or a 20-minute morsel. The fact that I think what makes Creepshow different is that you have all these different themes. So I like what we are able to do. Certainly, I would love to consider doing a Creepshow movie and have a little bit more money, and more time, and expand the show.”

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of Creepshow.

Are you excited that the series is returning? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!