New Look at the “Creep” From ‘Creepshow’ Unveiled

In 1982, some of the biggest names in horror came together to deliver audiences Creepshow, a loving homage to EC Comics of the ’40s and ’50s. Night of the Living Dead director George Romero helmed the picture, which was written by Stephen King and featured special effects from Tom Savini. The film featured multiple terrifying tales, with the connective thread being that each story was inspired by a comic book called “Creepshow.” The film featured a skeletal creature watching a young boy who read Creepshow from his bedroom window, with Shudder adapting the spirit of the film into a new TV series, which includes a new “Creep,” seen below.

It’s unclear how the Creep will be incorporated into the new series, as his role in the Creepshow film was quite minimal. Despite his lack of a presence, he became an iconic character, so it’s possible that the new series will use the character as a host more similar to the Cryptkeeper from Tales from the Crypt.

Following the success of the original film, Romero also directed Creepshow 2 and developed the anthology TV series Tales from the Darkside, which was also adapted into a film.

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” executive producer Greg Nicotero shared in a statement. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking, and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Creepshow series.

