Wednesday Star Admits They Were Scared to Return for Season 2 of Netflix Show

Wednesday is a scary show — not just for viewers but for its stars as well. In a new interview with Variety, Emma Myers admitted that she was nervous to return to the role of Enid the werewolf, unsure if she’d be able to match the performance she gave in Season 1. Now that the shoot is over, however, she said that she likes her performance here, even if it isn’t another dose of exactly what fans loved in Season 1. Her co-star Jenna Ortega chimed in for the profile as well, assuring fans that they’ll love this new installment. It sounds like Wednesday still doesn’t exactly consider Enid a friend, but Enid is learning to live with that.

“I was kind of scared to go back, because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now. It’s been so long,’” Myers explained. “But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back, like nothing had changed. I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now. Also, there’s no harm in changing things up, because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She’s grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself.”

Ortega told the outlet that Enid is “a bit more of a badass this time around,” adding, “It’s interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn’t have to, she really does have a friend.” Ortega also spoke highly of her friendship with Myers off-camera, saying they are like sisters on set.

Myers plays Wednesday’s roommate at Nevermore Academy, a werewolf with a bubbly personality that clashes with Wednesday’s gloomy demeanor. It’s the role that catapulted Myers to the heights of stardom, though it was far from her first work on a film set. The 23-year-old started her career as a child actress in 2010 on the A&E crime drama The Glades, and went full time as soon as she was 16 years old.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected sometime this year, but right now Myers is actually promoting her role in A Minecraft Movie. She plays one of the “four misfits” pulled into the game’s blocky world, along with Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Hansen. The ensemble is completed by Jack Black as Steve, their guide.

“I didn’t even go to the Minecraft wrap party because I had to get on a flight the next morning,” Myers explained. “I was out of there.” The actress had to head straight from that set to Ireland, where Wednesday Season 2 began filming in May of 2024. The work continued for the rest of the year, only wrapping up in December. Netflix has said the show will premiere sometime in 2025, but not when yet.

In the meantime, fans can catch Myers in A Minecraft Movie starting this weekend. It hits theaters on Friday, April 4th.