Cursed Films Season 2 Exploring Rosemary’s Baby, Cannibal Holocaust, and More

The debut season of Shudder’s Cursed Films dove deep into some of the most well-known urban legends surrounding a number of beloved films, with the sophomore season set to shed more light into infamous productions. A second season was initially confirmed back in 2020, though a recent press event reminded audiences that more episodes were on the way, as creator Jay Cheel took to social media to reveal the lineup for Season 2, which includes Rosemary’s Baby, Cannibal Holocaust, The Wizard of Oz, The Serpent and the Rainbow, and Stalker. Stay tuned for details on the second season of Cursed Films.

“Season One of Cursed Films captivated audiences with its thoughtful but unflinching exploration of the often tragic events surrounding some of history’s most notorious productions, becoming an instant hit for us and earning rave reviews from both critics and viewers,” Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, shared in a statement when the series was initially renewed. “Since its debut, the number one question we’ve been asked is: Will there be more, and how soon? We’re delighted to say that we’re partnering with [writer/director] Jay [Cheel] once again for a second season of Cursed Films that will be even bigger and better than the first.”

The first season chronicled the creepy occurrences surrounding The Omen, Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie, all of which have confirmed tragedies associated with them, as well as ominous experiences that seem to border on being supernatural. The lineup for Season 2 pays off hopes that Cheel expressed after the series was officially renewed.

“The only thing I can say is what was in the release, unfortunately, because Shudder doesn’t want episodes released yet or revealed yet, but we’re very excited by the fact that it’s a very diverse collection of films and some of them will be surprising for people, I think,” Cheel admitted to ComicBook.com. “It’s going to take us outside of North America, so we’ll be doing some traveling, so there’ll be more of an international perspective. And a couple of them, I could say are a little horror adjacent, similar to what The Crow was. So, unfortunately, that’s all I can say. I’m hoping it’s a good collection that some people will see a couple in there that they love and are excited about it, and then maybe there might be one or two, where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wonder what that’s about.’ And it might introduce them to something.”

