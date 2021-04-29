David Cronenberg's New Sci-Fi Film Adds Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Lea Seydoux

✖

Few filmmakers are as renowned in the sci-fi genre as David Cronenberg, who is set to return to the genre in which he made a name for himself for the first time in more than 20 years with Crimes of the Future, which is set to head into production this summer. Deadline confirms that frequent collaborator Viggo Mortensen will be starring in the picture, as will Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux. The film is also set to star Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski. No release details have been confirmed, though it will likely debut sometime in 2022.

The outlet says that the new film will be "taking a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of trans-humanism, others attempt to police it. Either way, 'Accelerated Evolution Syndrome,' is spreading fast. Saul Tenser is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice, Tenser has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real-time theatre. But with both the government and a strange subculture taking note, Tenser is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all."

“I have unfinished business with the future,” Cronenberg shared of the new film.

Thanks to films like The Fly, Scanners, Videodrome, and The Brood, few filmmakers' names are as synonymous with a specific brand of unsettling body-horror as Cronenberg's, though recent efforts like Eastern Promises, A History of Violence, and A Dangerous Method served as a departure from the genres that built his legacy. While these first details about the project do hint at a return to form for Cronenberg, he'll surely be delivering audiences plenty of unexpected twists and turns.

"To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before,” producer Robert Lantos added. “Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David’s unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about.”

Stay tuned for details on Crimes of the Future.

