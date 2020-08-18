Rachel Weisz to Star in Dead Ringers TV Series for Amazon

✖

Dead Ringers is officially the latest cult classic to get a modern-day update -- and it looks like a major star will be at the center of it. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Black Widow and The Mummy star Rachel Weisz will be starring in and executive producing a television adaptation of Dead Ringers for Amazon. The streaming service has given the project a straight-to-series order, with Alice Birch, the lead writer of Hulu's recent hit Normal People, serving as writer and executive producer. The series will serve as a new, gender-bent take on the 1988 film from David Cronenberg, which followed identical twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle (played by Jeremy Irons), whose relationship deteriorates over a woman.

Weisz, in her first leading TV role, will be portraying both of the Mantle twins, who are described as "the most successful, brilliant and extraordinary people you’ve never met." Identical from head to toe, these two OB-GYNs are on a mission to change the way women birth, starting with Manhattan. The pair share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Dead Ringers is expected to have a similar feel to Cronenberg's original film, but will explore themes such as women's health and the various issues it faces. The idea reportedly was sparked by Weisz, who is a fan of the original film.

"As one of today's most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters," Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "This update to Dead Ringers explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series."

"I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch," Weisz added. "I can’t wait to go on this journey with all of them."

The project will be executive produced by Weisz, Birch, Stacy O'Neil, Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug as well as Morgan Creek’s James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall. Annapurna TV is the studio.

h/t: The Hollywood Reporter

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.