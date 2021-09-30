Day of the Dead SYFY Series Gets New Poster

The upcoming adaptation of George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead on SYFY is merely weeks away, with beloved horror artist “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin crafting a frightening new poster to help fans get even more excited about the new project. Given that Pullin has become a beloved figure in the horror community for the creepy and engaging ways in which he imagines beloved horror films for his artwork, knowing the SYFY enlisted the artist for this poster will surely help remind fans of just how devoted to the horror community the network is. Check out the new Day of the Dead poster below before the series premieres on SYFY on October 15th.

“When SYFY asked me if I would like to create a limited-edition poster for their new series inspired by George Romero’s Day of the Dead, I immediately checked out the first few episodes they sent and I was pleasantly surprised,” Pullin shared in a statement. “It also helped that my friend and fellow Canadian Steven Kostanski (The Void, Psycho Goreman) was in the director chair. With Steven at the helm, I had a feeling the zombie action was going to be insanely inventive, and I wasn’t wrong! The creative team at SYFY asked that some of their political themes were incorporated into the piece and they wanted the image to be bright, bold, and have a sense of humor so we came up with the ‘zombie sun’ concept. The rays gave me the opportunity to hide tons of easter eggs from the series. I hope George Romero fans check out the show with an open mind and have as much fun watching it as I did creating this limited-edition poster. Long live Romero!”

Extending the excitement even further, SYFY confirmed that fans can check with their local comic book shop to learn about opportunities to secure your very own Day of the Dead poster sporting Pullin’s chilling artwork.

SYFY’s Day of the Dead is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Check out the series premiere of Day of the Dead on SYFY on October 15th.

