SYFY's Day of the Dead Director Promises Series Delivers "Crazy Gags"

Confirming just how prolific of a storyteller filmmaker George Romero was, his works continue to inspire creatives in the years since his passing, with SYFY having developed a TV series inspired by his 1985 film Day of the Dead. The first four episodes of the series were directed by The Void and Leprechaun Returns director Steven Kostanski, but with the original press release confirming there will be changes to the core narrative, fans have been left wondering what to expect from the new adventure. While the director is playing coy about what fans can expect from the story, he did detail how the experience of shooting the film likely mirrored Romero's on-set experiences, as well as teasing that there will be plenty of gruesome special effects sequences. Kostanski's latest film, PG: Psycho Goreman, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on January 22nd.

"Well, I can say honestly that the on-set experience for that show was such a scrappy low-budget adventure that it definitely felt like what I imagined Romero felt like on the '70s movies, where it was a lot of really thinking on our feet and seeing how we can stretch our budget as much as possible," Kostanski detailed to ComicBook.com. "It's a very low-budget affair but we really pushed hard to have as many crazy gags and stuff as possible. I can't explicitly give any details on plot or anything like that. It's not really my place to divulge those secrets just yet, but I can say that I had a blast shooting and I had a great time working with the showrunners. I really feel like we've made something that really captures the spirit of the era of Romero's movies. So I hope people like it."

The original film was the third part in Romero's iconic zombie series, which kicked off with 1968's Night of the Living Dead. As each film chronicled a different stage of humanity's attempts to cope with the zombie apocalypse, Day of the Dead focused on a group of soldiers and scientists moving underground in hopes of learning more about their undead foes.

SYFY previously described the series, "Day of the Dead is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. This ode to George A. Romero's famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart."

As we wait for the new series to debut, fans can check out Psycho Goreman.

In the new film, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Stay tuned for details on SYFY's Day of the Dead. PG: Psycho Goreman hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on January 22nd.

