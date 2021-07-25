SYFY's Day of the Dead Series Debuts First Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

✖

SYFY is set to bring about a new take on one of the most iconic horror films of all time — and now we have a new look at what that will entail. On Sunday, as part of a virtual San Diego Comic-Con @ Home event, the network debuted the first trailer for Day of the Dead, a horror series that will be based on George A. Romero's classic of the same name. Not only does the trailer showcase the bloody, zombie-filled journey of the series, but it also reveals that it is set to debut in October of this year.

The Day of the Dead series six strangers, as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Day of the Dead stars Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), Natalie Malaika (Fractured), Kristy Dinsmore (Vikings), and newcomer Morgan Holmstrom. The series is showrun and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Steven Kostanski executive produces the series and directs the first four episodes.

"Well, I can say honestly that the on-set experience for that show was such a scrappy low-budget adventure that it definitely felt like what I imagined Romero felt like on the '70s movies, where it was a lot of really thinking on our feet and seeing how we can stretch our budget as much as possible," Kostanski detailed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's a very low-budget affair but we really pushed hard to have as many crazy gags and stuff as possible. I can't explicitly give any details on plot or anything like that. It's not really my place to divulge those secrets just yet, but I can say that I had a blast shooting and I had a great time working with the showrunners. I really feel like we've made something that really captures the spirit of the era of Romero's movies. So I hope people like it."

Executive producers on the series also include Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani of HiTide Studios, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown of Cartel Entertainment, Matt Drake and his company Abbott Street films, Sam DeGange, Todd Masters, Doran Chandler, Dawn Knight, and Devan Towers.

As mentioned above, the Day of the Dead TV series will debut this October exclusively on SYFY.