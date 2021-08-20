Day of the Dead TV Series Gets Poster and Premiere Date From SYFY

✖

The first trailer for an adaptation of George A. Romero's Day of the Dead debuted earlier this summer, though it was only touting a "fall" release date, with a new poster for the upcoming series confirming that the series will be premiering on SYFY on October 15th. The past year has seen a number of highly anticipated projects earn delays, either in production or in release dates, with October 15th now slated to be a major day for horror fans, as it marks not only the series premiere of Day of the Dead, but it will also see the release of Halloween Kills and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters. Check out the poster for the new Day of the Dead TV series below.

The Day of the Dead series is the intense story of six strangers, as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Day of the Dead stars Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), Natalie Malaika (Fractured), Kristy Dinsmore (Vikings), and newcomer Morgan Holmstrom. The series is showrun and written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. Steven Kostanski executive produces the series and directs the first four episodes.

The new series is inspired by the third film in Romero's iconic zombie series that kicked off with Night of the Living Dead and was continued with Dawn of the Dead. Day of the Dead saw survivors of the zombie apocalypse taking to an underground bunker, with researchers and members of the military using a cache of zombies to experiment on in hopes of finding a permanent solution to the undead horde.

With the new series taking some narrative deviations from the source material, director Kostanski pointed out the ways in which the project is inspired by Romero.

"Well, I can say honestly that the on-set experience for that show was such a scrappy low-budget adventure that it definitely felt like what I imagined Romero felt like on the '70s movies, where it was a lot of really thinking on our feet and seeing how we can stretch our budget as much as possible," Kostanski detailed to ComicBook.com. "It's a very low-budget affair but we really pushed hard to have as many crazy gags and stuff as possible. I can't explicitly give any details on plot or anything like that. It's not really my place to divulge those secrets just yet, but I can say that I had a blast shooting and I had a great time working with the showrunners. I really feel like we've made something that really captures the spirit of the era of Romero's movies. So I hope people like it."

Day of the Dead premieres on October 15th.

Are you looking forward to the new series?