Disney+ Reveals Slate of Upcoming Halloween-Themed Offerings

As movie fans head towards Halloween, they might be looking for the most frightening films they can find to get into the spooky spirit, but not all narratives need to be graphic or intense to excite audiences, with Disney+ unveiling their slate of movies and TV shows that will help fans get into the spirit of the holiday. Surely one of the most popular films that subscribers will be checking out will be Hocus Pocus, though the streamer also highlights potentially unconventional stories that honor the holiday, whether they be macabre in nature or have event episodes in which Halloween takes priority. Check out the full breakdown of offerings on the handy graphic below.

In addition to highlighting contemporary classics like Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Haunted Mansion, Disney+ also reminded us that it will be delivering audiences all-new specials featuring beloved brands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, will feature the Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and new music and spooky amusement for families to enjoy later this fall. Muppets Haunted Mansion will take place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in The Haunted Mansion.

Another new special is LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe, and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Stay tuned for details on other Disney+ offerings making their way to the service in time for Halloween.

Which spooky offerings are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!