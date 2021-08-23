Disney Vampire Mickey and Witch Minnie Mouse Sneakers Are Perfect for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and Disney fans can accessorize with these adorable - I mean spooky - slip on sneakers. They feature Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in costume as a vampire and a witch with a spider web background. The lining of the sneakers includes Halloween icons with a Disney twist, like Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lanterns, bats, and more. You can grab the sneakers here at Hot Topic for $39.90 while the last.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the other new shoe releases that Hot Topic has added in recent days. There are new designs based on Disney Villains, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lilo & Stitch, and more. You can browse through them all right here.

On a related note, Disney recently opened up their Halloween shop for 2021, and the lineup for this year is absolutely loaded with new costumes, apparel, decor, and accessories. The designs are inspired by new releases like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, as well as Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. There's also plenty of items for fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney Villains, and more.

Disney's Halloween 2021 collection is immense, but you can browse through it all right here at shopDisney. However, we've provided some useful links below to help you get started. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $75 using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

