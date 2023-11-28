Dr. Death Season 2 Gets Trailer From Peacock

An all-new season of the creepy Peacock series Dr. Death is on the way, unraveling a fresh mystery that has been ripped straight from the headlines, with today seeing a trailer being released by the streamer to shed some insight into the unsettling experience. With a new season, Dr. Death is embracing an anthology format, which means enlisting performers like Mandy Moore and Edgar Ramírez to tell a fresh tale of terror. Much like the first season, this new batch of episodes is also based on a real-life figure, with the series shining a light on how fact is far more macabre than fiction. Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Dr. Death below before it premieres on Peacock on December 21st.

Peacock describes, "This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows 'Miracle Man' Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question."

Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten also star in the new season.

Showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban shared of the new season, "The joy of an anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale. Amid complex narratives, we've been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness. Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it's like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust."

Hoban added, "This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love. However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small. They're about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don't think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy."

Season 2 of Dr. Death premieres on Peacock on December 21st.

