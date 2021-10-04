Elvira: Mistress of the Dark 8-Inch NECA Figure Is On Sale Now

Elvira is a Halloween tradition, even more so this year as Cassandra Peterson is celebrating her 40th year as The Mistress of the Dark. The festivities have included a mindblowing memoir, a Shudder marathon, a Netflix and Chills campaign, and this brand new 8-inch scale action figure from NECA.

NECA’s Elvira figure is fully articulated, and features fabric clothing, an alternate winking head, skull, chalice, dagger (which slips into a loop on her belt), and a figure stand. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $37.99. The figure is set to arrive in February.

It all started in 1981 when Cassandra Peterson auditioned for a role as hostess for a weekend B-movie horror show on Los Angeles television station KHJ-TV. She got the part, and the Elvira character she developed for the show has been synonymous with Halloween ever since. Funko celebrated Elvira’s 40th anniversary earlier this year with the release of a special Diamond Collection Pop figure during their Funkoween event.

The Elvira Funko Pop features the horror icon in a sparkly blood red dress that matches the color of the heart she holds in her hand. Pre-orders for the Elvira figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now.

