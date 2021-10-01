Netflix Teams up With Elvira for “Netflix and Chills” Suggestions Every Sunday in October

When Netflix fans are hoping to get into the spirit of Halloween, it can be overwhelming attempting to find the perfect horror movie to watch from the service’s library, with the streaming service tapping Elvira, Mistress of the Dark to take over their social channels every Sunday in October to offer her own recommendations for fans of what to watch. This is only the latest exciting Elvira revival this year, as 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the character, and we’re sure that performer Cassandra Peterson is sure to have even more surprises in store for fans. Check out a promo video below and keep your eyes out for Elvira’s suggestions on Netflix social channels.

Horror fans were also given an exciting celebration of Elvira on Shudder, as the streaming service delivered fans Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special last week, which saw the beloved host showcasing four films in an exciting marathon. For those fans who might have missed the live event, they can check out each of the four films with Elvira’s introductions On Demand.

Earlier this year also saw the release of Peterson’s memoirs, full of unexpected insight into the figure’s career and legacy. Comic book fans have been given a number of exciting adventures over the year, proving just how much life is left in the Elvira persona.

While fans haven’t yet been given a recurring series featuring the horror host, Peterson previously teased that she was working on a potential follow-up to her 1988 film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, one of the films featured during her Very Scary, Very Special Special.

“My movie that I’m working on now, it’s kind of like what happens to Elvira after Mistress of the Dark ends,” Peterson confirmed to ComicBook.com back in 2019. “My second movie, Haunted Hills, was going off on a whole different tangent. Just because I was so in love with the old Roger Corman movies growing up as a kid, and I wanted to make another one, it was based on that.”

She added, “This one that I’m working on I really love because it’s like where did Elvira go after she ended up in Las Vegas? Then what’d she do? Did it work out? Did she stay there? That’s where this one picks up.”

Stay tuned for details on future Elvira projects and check out Netflix’s social channels every Sunday.

