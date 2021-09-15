Elvira Hosting Horror Marathon on Shudder to Celebrate Her 40th Anniversary

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Elvira, performer Cassandra Peterson is reviving her iconic horror host for an upcoming movie marathon on Shudder, with Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special debuting on the streaming service on Saturday, September 25th at 8 p.m. ET. Following the event’s live debut, the special will be available On Demand through the Shudder app starting on Monday, September 27th. Given that horror host Joe Bob Briggs debuted a special on Shudder back in 2018 and that turned into a weekly series and earned multiple follow-up specials, Elvira fans will surely hope that this is just the beginning of a long tenure on the streaming service. Tune in to Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special on Saturday, September 25th at 8 p.m. ET on Shudder TV.

“It’s always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It’s going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don’t want to miss it,” Elvira shared in a statement.

Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, added, “Elvira is a legend who’s been lighting up our screens and delighting fans for 40 years, and we’re honored to celebrate the ‘Queen of Halloween’s’ fantastic career milestone with her new ‘very special’ special, the perfect treat for Shudder members this Halloween season.”

The movies featured in the marathon are as follows:

Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark (1988)

Upon arriving in a small town where she has inherited a rundown mansion, a famous horror hostess battles an evil uncle, and townspeople who want her burned at the stake.

House On Haunted Hill (1959)

William Castle’s gimmick-laden horror thriller is a fairground fun house come to life. Vincent Price stars as a suave eccentric millionaire married to a beautiful and greedy gold digger. Together they are hosting a party in a sinister haunted house. Five guests are invited to spend the night and each will get $10,000–but only if they survive until morning. The doors are locked at midnight. Will you make it out alive?

The City Of The Dead (1960)

In this atmospheric classic, a professor (horror icon Christopher Lee) sends a student to Whitewood, Massachusetts, the site of 17th-century witch burnings. Once there, she learns the satanic secrets that live on.

Messiah Of Evil (1973)

A young woman goes searching for her missing artist father. Her journey takes her to a strange Californian seaside town governed by a mysterious undead cult. William Huyck & Gloria Katz’s hypnotic, unsettling independent horror is a must-see gem.

