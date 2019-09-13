Elvira Actress Reveals Plot Details About Mistress of the Dark Sequel

Actress Cassandra Peterson has starred in two feature films as Elvira, the horror host she created in the early ’80s, and has confirmed that the third film she is developing will serve as a direct sequel to 1988’s Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Her last film, Elvira’s Haunted Hills, debuted in 2001 and, in the years since, fans have wondered if we would get to see another outing featuring the character. As those two films are not connected to one another directly, audiences didn’t know what a third film would look like, with Peterson noting it would explore the character after the events of her debut film.

“My movie that I’m working on now, it’s kind of like what happens to Elvira after Mistress of the Dark ends,” Peterson confirmed to ComicBook.com. “My second movie, Haunted Hills, was going off on a whole different tangent. Just because I was so in love with the old Roger Corman movies growing up as a kid, and I wanted to make another one, it was based on that.”

In Mistress of the Dark, Elvira plays a horror host who inherits a mansion in a small town from a relative she didn’t know, with her love of horror frightening the small community. Elvira ultimately battles her uncle Vincent, who has magical powers, but defeats him and uses his wealth to open a show in Las Vegas.

“This one that I’m working on I really love because it’s like where did Elvira go after she ended up in Las Vegas?” Peterson pondered. “Then what’d she do? Did it work out? Did she stay there? That’s where this one picks up.”

One question this poses is whether the film would be set in present-day, 30 years after the last film ended, or if it would be set in that time period.

“We haven’t set a specific time, and I probably won’t because, with Elvira, it’s kind of like time stands still,” the performer pointed out. “I kind of see it set in the ’80s, so I’d love it to be set in the ’80s. The first movie was set in the ’80s and this one is still set in the ’80s. Whether Elvira is older or not, I don’t think it makes that much difference. In general, when I’m in drag, people can’t even tell if it’s an old picture or a new picture.”

Interestingly, one of her inspirations for setting the film in the ’80s is the success of a contemporary show that is meant to take place in that decade.

“I just finished watching Stranger Things, so I’m like, ‘That’s such an awesome ’80s vibe, all the hairdos and all those clothes would be so awesome revisit,’” Peterson confessed.

Peterson currently has a production house for the film and will continue to explore a narrative as she prepares to move forward with it.

