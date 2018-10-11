Cassandra Peterson Reveals She Is Shopping Around a New Elvira Movie

Cassandra Peterson has conquered multiple mediums with her character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, which included two live-action films in 1988 and 2001. The performer recently confirmed that she had written a third film which she is currently shopping around.

The actress confirmed with Bloody Disgusting last weekend that she was exploring options for where she could further develop the movie and that it would likely be with a streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu, or Shudder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this news is sure to delight fans, this is far from confirmation that the film will officially happen, though the current nostalgia over the ’80s could make Elvira’s feature-film return more successful than ever.

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark hit theaters in 1988 at the peak of the character’s popularity. The film found the character inheriting a massive house from a relative who passed away in a boring, conservative town. Her presence shocked the entire community, but she remained steadfast in her way of life.

Peterson co-wrote another film featuring the character, Elvira’s Haunted Hills, in which she played the character in 1851 who was courted by a rich doctor. When Elvira arrives at the doctor’s castle, she learns that she resembles the doctor’s former wife, who had passed away.

Despite the actress seeming hopeful that the film could come to fruition, she shared with ComicBook.com last year that she didn’t think another film was in the cards for the character.

“I go back and forth on that,” Peterson told ComicBook.com about her interests in another movie. “Honestly, I kind of feel like you can’t reheat an old soufflé, and I wouldn’t want to make another Elvira film if it didn’t have the impact that the first one had, and that one has become a real cult classic.”

The performer likened her character’s popularity to another pop culture personality from the ’80s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee Herman, and the underwhelming response of his Netflix special.

“Pee-Wee’s first movie was so freaking great and then he did the Netflix one and I loved it, I absolutely adored it,” Peterson gushed. “I thought it was great, but people still criticized it by comparing it to that first one and it’s like, how are you ever going to do that again? It was just magic, and I’m afraid of doing that and going, ‘Yeah, Elvira did another film and, you know. It didn’t live up to the first one.’ That’s just kind of a bummer.”

Stay tuned for details on Elvira’s feature-film future.

Would you like the character to come to life for another movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]