Escape Room 2 Pushed to 2021

Sony Pictures has shuffled their film release schedule once again and in addition to pushing back the eagerly anticipated Spider-Man 3 film from Marvel Studios as well as the sequel to Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, the studio has also pushed back Escape Room 2. The film is was set to be released on December 30th but has now been shifted, albeit by just a few days from a Wednesday release to a Friday release, to January 1, 2021. This marks the second shift in release date for the horror film as back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shifted the entire entertainment landscape, it was announced that the film was moving from an August 14th release date to December 30th.

Escape Room 2 is the sequel to 2019's Escape Room. That film starred Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ells, Nik Dodani, and Yorick van Wageningen and followed a group of strangers who come together by invitation for an escape room. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive. The film was bit of a surprise box office hit, bringing in $155.7 million on a budget of $9 million.

Details on Escape Room 2 at this point are few. What we do know is that the film will see the return of director Adam Robitel and cast members Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, reprising their roles from the first film. New cast for Escape Room 2 includes Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero, Butcher's Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Tale 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

"At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed," Robitel shared with ComicBook.com previously. "There's a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie."

Escape Room 2 is now set to hit theaters on January 1, 2020.

