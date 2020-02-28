Escape Room 2 Release Date Pushed Back

The sequel to 2019’s Escape Room will be contained for a few months longer, as Sony Pictures Entertainment has confirmed that Escape Room 2 will no longer be opening on August 14th and will instead open on December 30th. While this might be disappointing to hear for fans of the original film, it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any problems with the sequel, as it’s possible that the delays are merely a result of the film’s production schedule or that the studio feels as though it will have a better chance at success later in the year. Given that some horror films have earned last-minute release date delays, this is a relatively small setback for the series.

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

The new film sees the return of original director Adam Robitel, while cast members Taylor Russell and Logan Miller will also be returning to reprise their roles. New cast members include Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Slim), Thomas Cocquerel (Table 19, The 100), Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Step Up: High Water), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

Details of the film’s plot have been kept relatively under wraps, though Robitel did previously tease what he was planning on exploring with this new installment.

“At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed,” Robitel shared with ComicBook.com. “There’s a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie.”

He added, “It’s a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that’s not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there’s a will, there’s a way. I can’t talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We’ll see, it is tricky.”

Escape Room 2 hits theaters on December 30th.

