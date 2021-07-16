Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Trailer Released

The next installment in Sony's latest horror franchise is arriving this summer. Following the success of the surprise 2019 hit Escape Room, Sony Pictures Entertainment quickly ordered a sequel, with the two surviving characters from the first movie set to return. Enter Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, which is exactly what it sounds like. In this new film, a group of people who have already survived the games in the past will be thrown into an even bigger set of puzzles, and they have to work together to make it out alive.

Sony moved up the release date of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions to July 16th, and released the debut trailer on Wednesday morning. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page!

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions stars Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, returning to reprise their roles from the first Escape Room film. They're joined in the sequel by newcomers Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, and Carlito Olivero. The film is directed by Adam Robitel with a screenplay from Will Honley, Oren Uziel, and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch.

"What we're going to find out is that though we had an insular view in the first movie of just Zoe's story, what we're going to realize is that on any given day, there are multiple games happening all around the world," Robitel told Cinemablend in a recent interview. "Ben and Zoe are going to quickly realize that there are some other people in this movie, other characters who've also been through the games and suddenly now it's sort of like a game of champions. They've all played the game before. It’s sort of a meditation on trauma, and how people deal with trauma. But also, what they’ve learned through their first trial by fire."

Here's the official synopsis for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions:

"Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before."

Are you looking forward to the new Escape Room movie? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions arrives in theaters on July 16th.