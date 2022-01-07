Escape Room 2 Release Date Moves Up Six Months

✖

With movie studios continuing to play musical chairs with all of their releases, Escape Room 2 has once again gotten a new release date, this time moving forward by six months from its scheduled January 7, 2022 release to July 16th of this year. Even before the coronavirus pandemic began taking a toll not only on movie productions, but also on theaters themselves, the sequel to the 2019 horror film earned delays, leaving audiences to wonder how many of those delays were related to bringing the film to life, possibly including creative changes. Despite its new release date being less than three months away, we can't rule out Escape Room 2 getting another shift.

In the original film, an intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

Less than two months after the debut film hit theaters, its sequel was announced, originally touting an April 2020 release date, only to shift forward or backward every few months. Despite these setbacks for the sophomore film, we won't be surprised if this is the beginning of an all-new franchise.

"At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed," director Adam Robitel previously shared with ComicBook.com. "There's a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie."

He added, "It's a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that's not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there's a will, there's a way. I can't talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We'll see, it is tricky."

Stay tuned for details on Escape Room 2 before it hits theaters on July 16th

