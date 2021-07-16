Escape Room Sequel Official Title and First Look Revealed

✖

After a number of delays, the arrival of the sequel to 2019's Escape Room looks to officially be happening, with CinemaBlend sharing the first photos of the new sequel, while also confirming the film's title, "Tournament of Champions." Similar to the first film, the sequel will pit a group of escape room enthusiasts in the challenge of their lives, as rather than merely looking to put their wits to the test, any errors they make will result in their deaths. Check out the first photos from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions below before the film lands in theaters on July 16th.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

Director Adam Robitel returned for the sequel and teased what audiences could expect in the twisted new adventure.

"What we're going to find out is that though we had an insular view in the first movie of just Zoe's story, what we're going to realize is that on any given day, there are multiple games happening all around the world," the filmmaker admitted to the outlet. "Ben and Zoe are going to quickly realize that there are some other people in this movie, other characters who've also been through the games and suddenly now it's sort of like a game of champions. They've all played the game before. It’s sort of a meditation on trauma, and how people deal with trauma. But also, what they’ve learned through their first trial by fire."

While surely the new film will explore fresh surprises, it also brings with it some themes seen in the debut installment.

"What I try to do is set up questions for each of them, like I did in the first movie," Robitel confirmed. "We’re leaning into, ‘Why does this person have a scar?’ And ‘Why is this guy seemingly reading the last rights to somebody?’ There's one character who has a very odd physical -- not malady, but like an anomalous immune system, and so there's weird things that happen with pain. And so we're setting up all these questions (proving) that they're not your average characters. They each have a little mystery that speaks to the games that they went through."

Stay tuned for details on Escape Room: Tournament of Champions before hit hits theaters on July 16th.

Are you looking forward to the new film?