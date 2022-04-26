The Essex Serpent Trailer Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston Released by Apple TV+

✖

Some of the most compelling horror stories are ones that blur the lines between fact and fiction, with the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent channeling that blend of lore and reality, which has earned an all-new trailer. This is the latest project on the streaming service to terrify audiences, as fans have previously been given projects like Lisey's Story and Servant, with this new series also enlisting top-tier talent to tell a thrilling story. Check out the all-new trailer for The Essex Serpent below before the Apple TV+ limited series kicks off on May 13th.

Set in Victorian England featuring a star-studded cast led by Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

The Essex Serpent is directed by BAFTA Award-nominee Clio Barnard, written by BAFTA Award-nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

The frightening story unfolding in the Victorian setting will surely feel familiar to some audiences, as Hiddleston also starred in Guillermo del Toro's Crimson Peak, another unconventional and compelling tale of terror.

The Essex Serpent premieres on Apple TV+ on May 13th and concludes on June 10th.

