Every House Is Haunted Director Teases "New Spin" on Haunted House Concept

Filmmaker Corin Hardy has already established himself as a compelling force in genre cinema, having directed films like The Hallow and The Nun, with Hardy promising that his next horror film, Every House Is Haunted, will put a "new spin" on the typical haunted house formula. Hardy is developing the project with filmmaker Sam Raimi, who has put his stamp on a number of different genres, making for a promising partnership that is sure to delight new and old genre fans alike. The project itself, however, won't be moving forward anytime soon, as Hardy is committed to developing Season 2 of Gangs of London, with the first season of the crime series now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

"I love horror, it's my first love, I've got lots of horror stories to tell," Hardy detailed to ComicBook.com. "Every House is Haunted is something that really jumped out to me and I was really pleased to take the reins of and I'm really excited to make it with Sam Raimi. We've got it with Netflix and it's waiting to go so I'm committed to completing Gangs of London Season 2 and then looking forward to making Every House is Haunted. Genre-wise, it's different, it's a new spin on a classic haunted house movie, but, again, we mix genres in some ways and I think some of the action that we've put into Gangs of London could find its way into my other projects and horror projects."

The new film is inspired by the book of the same name, with this new film being scripted by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman. GoodReads describes the original book, "In this brilliant debut collection, Ian Rogers explores the border-places between our world and the dark reaches of the supernatural. The landscape of death becomes the new frontier for scientific exploration. With remarkable deftness, Rogers draws together the disturbing and the diverting in twenty-two showcase stories that will guide you through terrain at once familiar and startlingly fresh."

The upcoming film will reportedly blend together elements from multiple stories in the original anthology, with “The House on Ashley Avenue” being the major throughline.

In Gangs of London, for 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organization each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

Stay tuned for details on Every House Is Haunted. Gangs of London Season 1 is out now on Blu-ray and DVD.

